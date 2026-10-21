Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber and other media outlets have published the text of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement between Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Dawn reproduced the document, which consists of 16 articles. It stipulates that an external armed attack on one of the parties will be considered an attack on all participants.

In the event of an armed attack or military aggression by another state or group of states, the parties must immediately provide assistance to the attacked participant using available means of mutual assistance. They will determine the scope and nature of support after assessing the required assistance and taking into account available resources, including military assets and capabilities.

Defence and security cooperation

The agreement provides for close interaction in the areas of defence, the defence industry and security, as well as regular consultations on international security issues. The parties are to strengthen cooperation in combating terrorism, including at the operational level.

The document also provides for exchanges of personnel from defence institutions, joint training programmes and military exercises, as well as other measures to enhance the interoperability of the armed forces. By mutual consent, the participants may support technology exchanges, joint research, development and production in the defence sector, personnel training and the exchange of experience.

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The parties agreed to share intelligence through agreed secure channels while complying with information security, data protection and confidentiality requirements. The agreement also provides for the possibility of logistical support in peacetime, during war and in other emergencies, including weapons, ammunition, fuel, spare parts and other equipment.

Committee and ratification

For strategic management of joint defence, the parties will establish a Strategic Political and Defence Committee. It will include foreign and defence ministers, as well as chiefs of general staffs. The committee is to meet twice a year, with meetings rotating among the participating states, while their leaders may meet once a year as needed.

The committee’s secretariat will be located in Saudi Arabia, and its first secretary-general will be a Pakistani citizen. The agreement will enter into force on the day the final instrument of ratification is submitted to the secretariat, following ratification in accordance with each party’s procedures. It will remain in force indefinitely, and withdrawal is possible no earlier than 10 years after its entry into force, with written notice to the other participants at least three months in advance. The Turkish, Arabic and English texts of the agreement are authentic, but the English text will prevail in the event of discrepancies.

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