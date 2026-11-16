A Bitcoin put option with a $60,000 strike price has become the largest open position on the Deribit cryptocurrency exchange. Its notional open interest reached $900 million. Traders can use such a contract to hedge against a decline in Bitcoin’s price, CoinDesk reports.

The $100,000 call lost its leading position

The $60,000 put overtook a call option with a $100,000 strike price, designed for Bitcoin to rise above that level. Open interest in $100,000 calls stood at $867 million. According to Nicholas Quatravo, head of EMEA at the institutional liquidity network Paradigm, the loss of the leading position by these contracts does not mean market participants have massively shifted to bets on a decline.

He explained that open interest reflects the aggregate of positions accumulated over months, rather than only traders’ current actions. In September, more than 12,000 BTC in $100,000-strike calls were bought on the Paradigm platform, while about 6,700 BTC of such contracts were sold in October.

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Put option strategies

According to Quatravo, put option activity on Paradigm was largely driven by one major participant. The participant rolled a large position to lower strikes as Bitcoin’s price declined: from $74,000 to $72,000, $68,000, $65,000 and $63,000. Over two days, the volume of such block trades exceeded $1 billion.

Traders also used multi-leg strategies. In particular, one participant bought puts on 750 BTC with a $68,000 strike price and sold puts on 500 BTC with a $72,000 strike price, expiring on November 27. SignalPlus noted that this strategy could generate a profit in the event of a sharp Bitcoin decline, but the price drop itself does not guarantee profitability.

Volmex’s BVIV index of Bitcoin’s 30-day implied volatility rose to 57.13 points on Sunday, its highest level since June. It later fell to 44 points, which may indicate a weakening of panic sentiment in the market.

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