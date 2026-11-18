In New York, United States, options on shares of artificial intelligence developer Anthropic could begin trading as early as Monday, following the company’s expected initial public offering on Nasdaq. As Channel NewsAsia reports, market participants expect significant interest in these contracts.

Listing after the stock debut

Cboe Global Markets expects it will be able to list options contracts on Anthropic shares two business days after trading in the shares themselves begins. This will depend on the readiness of market infrastructure.

The company, which develops the Claude chatbot, was expected to price its shares during the IPO on Wednesday, with trading on Nasdaq set to begin on Thursday. Cboe’s global head of derivatives, Rob Hocking, said Anthropic’s IPO could attract a new wave of investors and boost trading activity in the options market.

Options give the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell shares at a set price within a specified period. They can be a more accessible way to gain exposure to shares and express expectations about short-term movements in their price or a longer-term market position.

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Volatility expectations

OptionMetrics head of quantitative research Garrett DeSimone believes that interest in AI and the potential for sharp price changes typical of IPOs could immediately attract investors. In his assessment, Anthropic shares could be highly volatile, as the company is one of the most concentrated ways to invest directly in the artificial intelligence sector.

Capital Market Laboratories CEO Ophir Gottlieb suggested that demand for Anthropic options could exceed interest in SpaceX options earlier this year. He linked this to the IPO being oversubscribed, which raises the company’s valuation, as well as to mixed investor sentiment about the AI market.

Reuters previously reported that Anthropic’s $64 billion IPO drew stronger early institutional demand than SpaceX’s offering: the order book was six times oversubscribed last week.

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