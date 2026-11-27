The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation and the Prognostic Lung Fibrosis Consortium (PROLIFIC) announced the publication in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine of a study on the PROLIFIC Risk Score. The blood biomarker-based tool is intended to predict the progression of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, News-Medical reports.

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is a progressive disease in which scarring forms in the lungs and breathing becomes increasingly difficult. The score is intended to assess the likelihood of disease progression within one year, including a decline in lung function, lung transplantation, or death.

12 blood biomarkers

Scientists assessed 12 blood biomarkers reflecting three processes associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis: lung cell injury, scarring, and inflammation. The methodology and calculation formula for the PROLIFIC Risk Score were published so that other researchers can apply and assess it in their own studies.

The score was developed and validated in two independent cohorts comprising 886 participants. These included 657 participants in the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation patient registry and 229 participants in the Phase III ISABELA clinical trials.

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A tool for drug development

The course of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis can vary substantially among patients, making it difficult to predict the rate of disease progression and assess the effect of investigational treatment in clinical trials. The PROLIFIC Risk Score was developed primarily as a tool for drug development: it may help researchers more accurately characterize the prognosis of study participants and potentially improve the design and efficiency of trials.

In 2025, the score was accepted into the Biomarker Qualification Program of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as the first biomarker for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. This is an early stage on the path toward possible qualification of the tool for use in drug development.

The consortium is also analyzing additional samples, including those from the PROFILE study conducted by researchers at Imperial College London. The aim of this work is to determine whether similar prognostic biomarkers can be used in other forms of interstitial lung disease.

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