The Catholic male order of the Brothers of Mercy in Austria is suspected of inflating bills for medicines for years. According to Der Spiegel, this practice may have allowed the order to receive millions of euros in Austrian taxpayers’ funds.

Example involving an antibiotic

In the headline of its investigation, the publication cites the example of a package of antibiotics that was allegedly billed at €241.25 instead of €24.15. This concerns the price of one package, rather than the total amount of possible charges. Der Spiegel links this example to suspicions regarding the medicine billing system.

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Institutions mentioned in Vienna

The caption to the article’s illustration mentions the Brothers of Mercy hospital and pharmacy in Vienna, as well as Taborstrasse. Brother Rudolf Knopp is also named there. Der Spiegel describes the billing system as sophisticated but questionable, while presenting the information as findings of its own journalistic investigation rather than as established guilt of the order.

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