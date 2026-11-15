Organizers say 400,000 joined Prague protest — BBC News

Thousands of people protested in Prague’s Letná Park against the Czech government’s plans to abolish the licence fee for public television and radio and fund them from the state budget. The protest organizers, the Million Moments for Democracy group, said there were approximately 400,000 participants. According to BBC News, Czech Radio called the protest the largest since the Czech Republic gained independence in 1993.

Dispute over media funding

Critics of the government’s bill believe that switching to budget funding could give politicians an opportunity to restrict media freedom. The coalition government, which includes the populist ANO party and two right-wing Eurosceptic parties, assures that the changes will not affect the broadcasters’ editorial independence. At the same time, the authorities want television and radio to cut spending.

Czech households currently pay 205 crowns per month for Czech Television and Czech Radio. At the end of last month, parliament approved the first version of the relevant proposal. Since then, thousands of Czechs have taken part in protests.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Protest participants

Seventy-two-year-old pensioner Milana Rudolfová told Reuters that Czech Television is a guarantee of truth and objectivity. According to her, without public television and radio, it will be difficult for people to trust information.

Some protesters wore pointed hats folded from newspapers. This was a tribute to the character Večerníček, who has presented evening children’s fairy tales on Czech Television for decades. Critics also compare the government’s bill with changes in Hungary under former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš was appointed in December 2025. In June, Pavol Šalay, director of the Prague bureau of the international organization Reporters Without Borders, said that political attacks on private and public media had become one of the defining features of Babiš’s premiership.

Read us on