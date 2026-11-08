In Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on November 8, tens of thousands of people, many dressed in red, took part in the “Red Line” march. Participants demanded more decisive action from the country’s government against Israel over the situation in Gaza. Amnesty International’s Dutch branch, which was among the protest’s organizers, said that more than 200,000 people joined the march, The Hindu reports.

Demonstrators’ demands

The organizers called for stricter trade sanctions against Israel, an end to arms sales to it, and official recognition of Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide. Israel categorically rejects claims that its military campaign in Gaza constitutes genocide.

March participant Mike van Dongen called what is happening in Gaza inhumane and criticized the Dutch government’s actions. According to him, the authorities do not dare to take serious steps. The procession moved along an Amsterdam street that had been closed to traffic that day. Some demonstrators chanted a slogan in support of Palestine.

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Position of the Dutch government

Prime Minister Rob Jetten, who took part in the march last year, did not attend the event this time. At a press conference on November 6, he said that the government works every day to alleviate the difficult situation in Gaza.

According to Jetten, the Netherlands is increasing political and diplomatic pressure on Israel to comply with the agreements on Gaza. At the same time, he said, the government is pressuring Hamas and other organizations whose operations, in the prime minister’s view, pose a threat to the security of ordinary Israelis.

The war in Gaza has worsened relations between the Netherlands and Israel. The new Dutch government coalition introduced a ban on imports of goods from Israeli settlements, which the country’s government and most of the international community consider illegal. This decision caused a diplomatic dispute with Israel.

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