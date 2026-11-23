A global coalition of more than 155 child protection organizations and experts has called on Amazon and eBay to immediately stop selling toys with artificial intelligence-based chatbots. In an open letter to company executives, the coalition demanded that sales of such products aimed at children under 16 be suspended until independent testing confirms their safety.

Requirements for marketplaces

As Anadolu Agency reports, the signatories include Fairplay, Alliance 4 Children, and The Anxious Generation Movement. They also called on Amazon and eBay to warn customers who have already purchased such toys and offer them refunds.

The letter states that more than 50 AI toys were recently found on Amazon's U.S. marketplace. Another 28 such products were identified on the company's UK platform at the end of October. Some products were advertised for children as young as three, although they connected to general-purpose chatbots intended for older users.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Risks for children

The coalition said that some products offered voice-cloning functions and tracking of a child's emotional development. It also cited tests in which AI toys provided inappropriate sexual responses and instructions involving matches and knives. Separately, the signatories expressed concern over possible privacy violations and the risk that children could form unhealthy emotional attachments to AI companions.

The coalition asked the companies to respond by Christmas so that the information could be shared with lawmakers and parents. The appeal comes as California prepares to introduce a four-year ban, starting January 1, 2027, on the manufacture and sale of AI companion toys for people under 16.

Read us on