Orlen has exercised its right to terminate one of its two long-term contracts with QatarEnergy for the supply of liquefied natural gas. The company cited the prolonged effect of force majeure circumstances, due to which deliveries were not made, RMF24 reports.

The agreement will remain in force for another 60 days

In a stock exchange announcement dated November 10, 2026, Orlen stated that after submitting the termination notice, the contract would remain in force for another 60 days.

The agreement provided for the supply of 1 million tonnes of LNG per year, approximately equivalent to 15.3 TWh. The pricing formula was linked to oil quotations. The estimated annual value of the contract in 2026 was about EUR 570 million, or PLN 2.5 billion.

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The contract was concluded in 2009

The agreement was concluded on June 29, 2009, by Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo and Qatar Liquefied Gas Company Limited, now known as QatarEnergy LNG. Deliveries under the contract began in 2016, and the agreement itself was to remain in force until 2034.

At the same time, Orlen continues to fulfill its second long-term contract with QatarEnergy. It provides for the supply of up to 1 million tonnes of LNG until 2034, and its pricing formula is based on natural gas quotations.

The group said that the termination of one contract would not affect the security of gas supplies. According to the company, Orlen's own gas production and existing long-term contracts fully cover the group's needs.

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