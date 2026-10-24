The Bauchi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nigeria has denied rumors of a political alliance with Governor Bala Mohammed. The party stated that no political arrangements with the governor exist outside the official APC platform.

Statement by the APC chapter

As Premium Times Nigeria reports, the statement was issued by the APC’s state publicity secretary, Shehu Dauda. He described claims of an allegedly reached understanding as unfounded and urged the public to treat such reports cautiously in the absence of convincing evidence.

The APC also noted that Mohammed continues his political association with the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and campaigns alongside the party’s candidates, including its presidential candidate. According to the APC, this contradicts claims of a political arrangement with the ruling party at the national level.

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Invitation to join the party

At the same time, the APC noted the governor’s recent favorable statements about the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, his economic reforms, and healthcare measures. The party called on Mohammed to end his political ties with the APM and formally join the APC.

The statement said that the governor’s entry into the APC could create a consistent political platform for cooperation between Bauchi State and the federal government. The party chapter also stated that this could strengthen coordination between the state and federal authorities and improve residents’ access to federal programs.

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