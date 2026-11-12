South African coach Oscar Nauhaus has taken charge of the UAE women’s national cricket team. The team’s first tournament under his leadership will be the Emerging Nations Trophy: on Friday, the national side will play a T20 match against Ireland in Ajman, The National reports.

The World Cup is the target

Nauhaus said that at the start of his work, he first wants to establish daily processes and develop a shared approach within the team, without immediately setting rigid goals. At the same time, he named qualifying for the World Cup as the strategic target.

According to the coach, women’s national teams must go through regional and then global qualification to reach the world championship. Nauhaus noted that the aspiration to play at the World Cup is a dream for cricketers.

The UAE women’s team has already come close to qualifying for a world tournament: at a competition in Abu Dhabi, Sri Lanka narrowly edged the Emirati team in the battle for a place. At the same time, the UAE under-19 team has already qualified for the Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup, which will take place next year.

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Work in the UAE and Namibia

Nauhaus previously worked for five years at the Zayed Cricket Academy in Abu Dhabi, until 2022. Before returning to the UAE, he held the position of high-performance manager at Cricket Namibia.

The coach gave a positive assessment of the young UAE squad, which already has international experience, as well as its promising pool of players. In his view, an increase in the number of people playing cricket broadens the selection pool for the team and strengthens competition.

Nauhaus’s playing career effectively ended at around the age of 22, when he decided to focus on coaching. At the time, he was studying sports science at Stellenbosch University, specializing in coaching, strength and conditioning.

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