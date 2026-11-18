McLaren driver Oscar Piastri will receive a 10-place grid penalty for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The team will install a fifth internal combustion engine in his car this season, exceeding the limit of four such units permitted for each driver.

Fifth engine of the season

As Sky Sports reports, the engine replacement became necessary due to a reliability issue, the nature of which the team did not specify. The Las Vegas Strip Circuit features a 1.2-mile straight that drivers take at full speed, so McLaren believes Piastri will be able to regain positions.

McLaren also confirmed that the cars of Piastri and his teammate Lando Norris will receive a new-specification turbocharger. It was supplied by power unit provider Mercedes following an engine update. The team expects this component to deliver a relatively small performance gain.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Updates for the MCL40

For the Las Vegas round, McLaren has also prepared upgrades for the MCL40, the main one being a new floor. During practice sessions, the team plans to test solutions to reduce aerodynamic drag and then decide whether to use them on Friday.

With three rounds remaining in the season, McLaren is trying to reduce its 17-point deficit to Red Bull in the battle for third place in the Constructors' Championship. The team had already brought upgrades to Brazil, where Lando Norris won the São Paulo Grand Prix.

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