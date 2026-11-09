Australian McLaren driver Oscar Piastri ended his collaboration with the management team led by former Formula 1 driver Mark Webber and Ann Webber with immediate effect after the São Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil. Sky Sports News reports.

Seven years of collaboration

Mark Webber began working with Piastri in 2019, when he competed in junior single-seater racing series. Piastri subsequently won the Formula 3 and Formula 2 titles in consecutive years and made his Formula 1 debut with McLaren in 2023.

Piastri thanked Mark and Ann Webber for their support and advice over the previous years. According to him, their help was particularly valuable at the start of his Formula 1 career.

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Webber’s statement

Webber said that he and Ann are proud of their role in building Piastri’s career and helping him reach Formula 1. He noted that they had already reduced their presence at the tracks this season, attending fewer rounds.

According to Webber, the parties jointly decided that the time had come to end the management agreement. This, he said, will allow Piastri to continue his career with a new management structure and the Webbers to begin new projects.

Webber also played a key role in Piastri’s move from Alpine to McLaren in 2022. At the time, the FIA’s Contract Recognition Board ruled against Alpine, after which McLaren confirmed that Piastri would replace Daniel Ricciardo from the 2023 season. At the São Paulo Grand Prix, Piastri finished sixth, 56 seconds behind race winner and his teammate Lando Norris.

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