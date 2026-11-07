Ossoff leads Democratic poll for 2028 primaries — ABC News Australia

US Senator for Georgia Jon Ossoff has led a poll of Democratic voters on whom they would support in the primaries ahead of the 2028 presidential election by a margin of less than one percentage point. In an AtlasIntel poll conducted several days before the midterm elections, he was ahead of House of Representatives member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, ABC News Australia reports.

Potential Democratic candidate

The 39-year-old Ossoff did not appear in forecasts of likely contenders for the presidential nomination as recently as a year ago. After being re-elected to a second term in the Senate from Georgia — a state where election results can swing — he has increasingly been viewed as a potential Democratic Party candidate.

At the same time, Ossoff has recently publicly denied plans to run for the White House. During a debate in October, he said he was not interested in seeking the office.

Criticism of Trump

Ossoff drew attention with direct criticism of US President Donald Trump, whom he called corrupt and unfit for office. During rallies, the senator’s aides promptly edited excerpts of his speeches and posted videos on social media, targeting younger voters. This earned him the nickname “the first extremely online senator.”

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The senator also criticized the presidential tariffs, called for repealing a significant portion of Trump’s tax cuts, and advocated ending the war with Iran. Regarding the Middle East, Ossoff said that he values Israel’s security and the lives of innocent Palestinians. The White House responded to his statements, while Trump compared the senator’s appearance to the comedic character Pee-wee Herman.

Australian origins

Ossoff’s mother, Heather Fenton, was born in Sydney. Her mother was from Brisbane, and her father was from Footscray in Melbourne. Fenton moved to Atlanta at the age of 23 and became a co-founder of New Power PAC, an organization working to increase the number of women in public office in Georgia.

Ossoff previously held Australian citizenship but renounced it, Nine newspapers wrote in 2021. Speaking with TMZ, he described Australian culture as laid-back, although he noted that Vegemite is an acquired taste.

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