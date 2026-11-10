The last-produced 2010 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss will be offered at an RM Sotheby's auction running from November 26 to December 3, 2026. The car's pre-sale estimate exceeds $6 million. As Motor1 reports, since it was built in December 2009, the vehicle has covered only 32.9 miles, or about 53 kilometers.

The last of 75 cars

Mercedes-Benz and McLaren produced 75 examples of the SLR McLaren Stirling Moss between June and December 2009. This car was the last in the series. The model has no windshield, side windows, or roof.

The car is equipped with a 5.4-liter supercharged V8 producing 650 hp. The manufacturers claimed acceleration to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 220 mph.

Provenance and equipment

The car was first registered on March 16, 2010, in the Swiss canton of Vaud. It later ended up with Kuwait's royal family, which owned it until 2024. After that, the vehicle was acquired by its current owner, who has put it up for auction.

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The body is painted Fire Opal Red, a color received by only a few cars in the series. The interior is trimmed in red leather with contrasting yellow stitching in a scheme the factory called Silver Arrow. Instead of the usual carbon fiber, the interior uses Alutex composite material, while the brake calipers are finished in gold. The car also has a factory audio system, which was installed on only a small number of SLR McLaren Stirling Moss cars.

Registration in the United States

None of the 75 cars was manufactured to U.S. specifications. However, this example received federal certification and was registered for use on U.S. roads. The work was carried out in 2026 by G&K Automotive Services.

For rare cars of historical or technical value, the United States has the NHTSA Show or Display program, which allows limited road use. The absence of a windshield and conventional glazing did not meet standard federal safety requirements, so the program gave owners the opportunity to legally operate such vehicles in the country.

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