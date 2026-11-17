An increasing number of educated young people in Iran are considering emigration because of wartime uncertainty, economic hardship, social restrictions and limited opportunities to influence their own future. Deutsche Welle reports.

Turkey as a transit point

A doctor aged around 35, who asked not to be named, said she decided to leave Iran back in 2023 after the death of Jina Mahsa Amini in police custody. According to her, the US and Israeli war against Iran accelerated these plans.

Since the beginning of summer, she has been living with her family in a rented apartment in Turkey and plans to later move to Germany. The doctor needed two years to have her professional qualifications recognized in Germany. She applied for an appointment at the German Embassy in Tehran, but the diplomatic mission closed in the summer of 2025 because of the 12-day war.

Turkey allows Iranian citizens visa-free entry for up to 90 days. Since the start of the latest conflict, thousands of Iranians have crossed the Turkish border, with many seeking to obtain residence permits rather than apply for asylum. According to official Turkish statistics, nearly 100,000 Iranian citizens were living in the country in 2025.

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Loss of faith in the future

Among Iranians seeking to leave the country are academics, skilled professionals and students. Some of them hope to settle in Europe or North America because they see no prospects in Iran's war-affected economy.

Economic reasons are not the only factor influencing their decisions. A 2025 study by the University of Gilan found a statistically significant link between opportunities for social participation and students' willingness to emigrate: those who felt they had fewer opportunities to shape their future in Iran were more likely to consider leaving.

Mahsa, who is around 25 years old, has already received confirmation of admission to a German university. Another interviewee, Ali, a 23-year-old engineer, is preparing to enroll in a master's program at a state university in Iran to gain additional qualifications and later leave abroad, preferably on a scholarship.

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