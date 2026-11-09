An internal European Union assessment indicates that the covert Russian network Operation Overload attempted to exploit unrest in France last month to spread disinformation. According to the document, it blamed the unrest on uncontrolled migration and sought to create the impression that French authorities had lost control of the situation, Cyprus Mail reports.

The document, prepared by experts from the EU diplomatic service and seen by Reuters, states that the network circulated videos for a French audience that imitated Western media content. Some of the clips baselessly claimed that migrants had raped protesters or that the country was allegedly facing a terrorist threat.

Exploitation of unrest

The EU analysis covers the period from October 7 to 21. Its findings say that Russia sought to portray the French leadership as weak and increasingly authoritarian. At the same time, the document’s authors found no evidence that Moscow or other external forces organized or intensified the protests, describing this activity as opportunistic exploitation of the unrest.

Unrest erupted in French cities during protests against the rising cost of living and deteriorating public services. French President Emmanuel Macron said on October 21 that there had been no visible foreign interference in the protests, but that foreign information manipulation had taken place.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Millions of views on X

A separate assessment by the French Foreign Ministry, also seen by Reuters, recorded significant reach for posts about the unrest on social network X. The 10 most-viewed publications from pro-Russian circles received 2.8 million views on October 16–18.

According to the French ministry, the 10 most popular posts by officials, media outlets and influencers linked to the MAGA movement collected more than 49 million views over that period. Ten posts by Israeli officials, state accounts, media outlets and influencers received more than 35 million views. The French assessment stated that accounts linked to Israel and the MAGA movement promoted narratives connecting the unrest with radical Islamism and migration.

The Foreign Ministry of Russia, the aggressor state, did not respond to a request for comment. Reuters said it was unable to independently verify the claims presented in the EU and French Foreign Ministry assessments.

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