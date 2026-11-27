England’s cricket team defeated Australia in the third match of the T20 series in Brisbane. England all-rounder Jamie Overton took five wickets for the first time in his international career, finishing four overs with figures of 5-12 — five wickets for 12 runs.

Australia batted first and scored 108 runs, ending their innings in 16 overs and five balls. Overton also took two catches off Liam Dawson’s bowling, with Dawson taking three wickets for 16 runs. Overall, Overton was involved in the first seven wickets of the Australian team.

Rain-adjusted target

Due to three rain interruptions, England’s target was revised twice. In the end, the team needed to score 93 runs in 16 overs. England reached the mark in eight overs and five balls, losing three wickets.

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Jordan Cox remained unbeaten on 33 runs from 14 balls, while Aneurin Donald scored 32 runs from 13 balls. The seven-wicket victory put England 2-1 ahead in the five-match series, Sky Sports News reports.

Working on accuracy

After Australia’s innings, Overton said he was dissatisfied with his performances in the previous two matches of the series, in which he conceded 72 runs from five overs. According to him, the day before he worked on the basics: accurate deliveries at the top of the wicket, as well as short and slower balls.

England captain Harry Brook noted Overton’s extra work in training and his accuracy in the match. He also called the bowler’s performance decisive for the team’s victory.

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