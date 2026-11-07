In Spain, FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono may end his professional career after the death of SD Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel. Interia Sport reports, citing Mundo Deportivo.

Collision in stoppage time

The incident occurred in stoppage time of the SD Tenerife vs. FC Andorra match. According to the publication, Owono stopped the opponent’s attack near the halfway line by striking de Miguel in the chest with his knee. The goalkeeper was immediately sent off.

De Miguel suffered cardiac arrest and died in hospital the following morning. The footballer was 30 years old. He is survived by his wife and 16-month-old daughter, who was in the stands with her mother during the match.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Goalkeeper’s condition and reports of pressure

The club provided 25-year-old Owono with professional psychological support. Ana Mayé, a close friend of the footballer and general coordinator of the Equatorial Guinea national team, told Mundo Deportivo that the goalkeeper is in deep shock and is especially distressed over the deceased player’s family.

According to Mayé, Owono is considering ending his career. She also claims that the goalkeeper’s younger brother, who plays football in the Basque Country, is insulted daily by his peers and their parents. Owono’s sister, who studies in Valencia, is facing similar pressure, she said. Tabloid journalists are reportedly keeping watch outside the footballer’s parents’ home.

FC Andorra’s match against RCD Mallorca, scheduled for the upcoming weekend, has been cancelled and will be played on another date. The team’s match against UD Almería is scheduled for November 14.

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