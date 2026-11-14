Owono given 12-match ban after opponent’s death — The Guardian

In Spain, the disciplinary committee of the Spanish Football Federation suspended FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono for 12 matches after a collision with Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel, who later died. The Guardian reports.

Incident in a second-division match

The incident occurred on November 2 during a second-division match. Owono, who also plays for the Equatorial Guinea national team, ran out to the centre of the pitch in an attempt to clear a high ball and collided with de Miguel. The goalkeeper was sent off, while the 30-year-old forward was taken to intensive care. De Miguel died on November 3.

In its decision, the committee stated that the referee issued the sending-off for kicking an opponent in the chest with excessive force while the ball was in play. The committee called the 12-match suspension the maximum sanction justified by the nature of the actions and the circumstances of the incident.

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Investigation and the goalkeeper’s reaction

Last week, sources in the Spanish police reported that an investigation into the circumstances of the incident had been opened under judicial supervision. After de Miguel’s death, Owono said he was going through the hardest days of his life and felt great pain over the loss of the footballer.

FC Andorra head coach Carles Manso said that Owono himself would decide whether and when to return to football. Last Saturday, Tenerife fans and players gathered at the club’s stadium to bid farewell to de Miguel. About 400 people attended the funeral held last Thursday, including Spain national team coach Luis de la Fuente and Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez.

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