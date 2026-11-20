Six armed men in a small boat opened fire on a cargo ship about 95 nautical miles southwest of Mukalla, off Yemen’s southern coast. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

Four shots fired at the vessel

According to UKMTO, the bulk carrier was travelling east through the Internationally Recommended Transit Corridor. A dark-blue skiff carrying six unidentified armed individuals approached it from the port side.

Four shots were fired in quick succession from the boat. The cargo ship’s armed security personnel responded with warning shots. The skiff then moved away, and the vessel continued its voyage. The captain reported that the ship sustained no damage and that no crew members were injured.

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Previous incident

UKMTO urged vessels passing through the area to exercise caution and report suspicious activity while the incident remains under investigation.

Another incident was recorded off Yemen’s coast on Tuesday: about 50 nautical miles southwest of Mukalla, an armed skiff with ladders approached a cargo vessel. The vessel’s security personnel fired a warning shot, after which the boat retreated in the direction of a possible mother ship.

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