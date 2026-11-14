The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), according to The Wall Street Journal, has revoked the United States’ measles elimination status. As Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters, this allegedly happened after the country failed to interrupt continuous transmission of the virus for more than a year.

PAHO did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the WSJ report, which is based on statements by people familiar with the matter. The United States received measles elimination status in 2000.

CDC data review

During its assessment, PAHO reviewed epidemiological and laboratory data submitted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The organization had to determine whether the same measles virus strain had circulated continuously in the country for at least 12 months. This is an indication of local transmission of the infection rather than isolated imported cases.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A source familiar with the CDC’s findings told Reuters that the agency had identified 12 months of continuous virus transmission. To restore measles elimination status, the country must stop virus transmission and remain free of an outbreak for at least 12 months.

Rise in cases

As of Thursday, the CDC had received reports of 5,182 confirmed measles cases in 45 states, New York and the District of Columbia in 2026. This exceeds the 2,289 cases recorded during all of 2025 and is one of the worst measles outbreaks in the United States in recent decades.

Since 2025, about 7,500 people in the United States have contracted measles, and 13 people have died. This period coincided with declining immunization rates and growing vaccine hesitancy. According to the report, two doses of the measles vaccine provide 97% protection against the virus, which can cause blindness, deafness, brain damage or death.

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