Pakistan and the United Kingdom agreed during a meeting in Islamabad to complete the preparation of a memorandum of understanding on countering drugs as soon as possible. The document is intended to ensure full-fledged cooperation between the UK National Crime Agency and the Pakistan Anti-Narcotics Force.

Talks in Islamabad

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held talks with UK Minister of State for Security Dan Jarvis, who visited Pakistan’s Interior Ministry. Pakistan’s Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry also took part in the meeting.

As The Express Tribune reports, the sides held delegation-level talks on bilateral cooperation in the security sphere. They also decided to convene a meeting of the working group established between the interior ministries of the two countries in the near future.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Seven areas of cooperation

Representatives of Pakistan and the United Kingdom agreed to expand cooperation in seven areas: combating terrorism and illicit drug trafficking, countering cybercrime, immigration issues, identity data management through NADRA, coast guard operations, and training programmes.

Dan Jarvis noted the work of Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency in preventing illegal immigration. He called cybercrime an international challenge requiring effective cooperation between states and also acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in combating terrorism.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that 330 cases related to attempts to smuggle drugs into the United Kingdom had been thwarted over the past several years.

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