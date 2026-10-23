Pakistan and the European Union, during the 10th bilateral counterterrorism dialogue in Islamabad, expressed shared concern over the security implications of the situation in Afghanistan. The sides also discussed evolving terrorist threats, reaffirmed their intention to counter terrorism in all its forms and agreed to strengthen cooperation in multilateral forums, Dawn reports.

Security implications of the situation in Afghanistan

In statements following the meeting, Pakistan and the EU did not name specific groups. At the same time, during the eighth Strategic Dialogue on June 1, the sides expressed serious concern over the presence of terrorist structures in Afghanistan. They then stated that Afghan territory must not be used to threaten or attack other states and called on Afghanistan’s de facto authorities to take effective and verifiable action against all terrorist groups operating in or from the country.

Islamabad has repeatedly called on international partners to pressure Afghanistan’s de facto authorities to prevent the country’s territory from being used for cross-border attacks. The Pakistani side identifies Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and affiliated groups, as well as Baloch separatist groups that, according to Islamabad, are based in Afghanistan, as the main threats.

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Countering radicalization and terrorist financing

Participants in the dialogue exchanged practices on preventing violent extremism, countering terrorist financing and radicalization. Particular attention was paid to terrorists’ use of cyberspace, as well as issues related to information and energy resources.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry also reported that the sides considered cooperation to counter the use of water and other resources by terrorists and states. At the same time, references to water resources and state actors were absent from separate official statements by Pakistan and the EU.

Earlier, on October 12–14, EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson visited Kabul. He expressed concern over the presence and cross-border activities of terrorist groups of regional and global scale and called on Afghanistan’s de facto authorities to prevent the country’s territory from being used to threaten other states.

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