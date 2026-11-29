Pakistan has deployed troops to Saudi Arabia as part of agreed commitments and the existing defense cooperation framework between the countries. This comes amid an escalation in attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group on Riyadh’s oil and economic infrastructure, Anadolu Agency reports.

Military send-off ceremony

A send-off ceremony for the servicemen heading to the kingdom was held on Saturday. It was attended by Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Rajeh Tami Albugami, Pakistan Army Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Omer Ahmed Bokhari, and Lahore Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Umer Bashir.

The Pakistani army said the troop deployment demonstrates Pakistan’s commitment to the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia. The military personnel will carry out assigned tasks within the kingdom in accordance with agreed commitments and the defense cooperation framework.

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Defense agreements

According to the Pakistani army, the deployment of the contingent is intended to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s defense capabilities amid new security challenges. Several days earlier, the defense and foreign ministers of the countries participating in the trilateral Mecca Defense Pact met in Islamabad and reaffirmed support for the kingdom’s defense.

Last year, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia concluded a mutual defense pact in the event of an attack by a third country. In August, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed a trilateral agreement in Mecca aimed at strengthening security through collective deterrence and defense.

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