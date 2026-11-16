In Pakistan, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that Islamabad has not abandoned efforts to bring the United States and Iran back to the negotiating table. At the conclusion of the Economic Cooperation Organization Council of Ministers summit in Islamabad, he also expressed hope for a peaceful settlement of the conflict between the two countries, Anadolu Agency reports.

Talks with Iran

On the sidelines of the summit, Dar held a bilateral meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, which he described as very productive. According to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, the sides discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The foreign ministers reaffirmed their intention to strengthen Pakistani-Iranian cooperation through ongoing high-level contacts. Araghchi congratulated Pakistan on the successful holding of the summit and noted the productive discussions, hospitality and organization of the event. The sides also reaffirmed support for the priorities of the Economic Cooperation Organization, including regional cooperation and connectivity.

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Framework agreement

Dar reiterated that the framework agreement signed in June and known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding is the only path to resolving the conflict. He stressed that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only effective way to resolve outstanding issues, avoid escalation and achieve lasting peace.

According to Anadolu Agency, after the framework agreement was signed, the United States and Iran began negotiations on a final deal. They later stalled over disagreements concerning security guarantees and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Dar and Araghchi agreed to remain in close contact and hold regular consultations.

The agency also notes that Pakistan was the main mediator between the United States and Iran during the war that began on February 28 and maintained contacts with both sides.

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