Pakistan’s under-19 cricket team defeated India U-19 by three wickets in a Group A match of the ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup in Muscat. Chasing a target of 209 runs, Pakistan scored 211 for seven wickets in 48.1 overs, Dawn reports.

Zahoor’s century

Wicketkeeper-batter Hamza Zahoor finished the match unbeaten on 100 runs from 108 balls. He hit 10 boundaries and three sixes and was also named player of the match.

Pakistan’s chase got off to a poor start, with Indian bowlers reducing their opponents to 61 runs for five wickets. Zahoor then rebuilt his team’s position alongside Hasnain Abbas Dar, who scored 38 runs. Despite further wicket losses, Zahoor guided Pakistan to victory with 11 balls remaining.

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India score 208 runs

The Indian team, which chose to bat first, was bowled out for 208 runs in 46.3 overs. Captain and opening batter Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani was dismissed without scoring on the second ball, and the team later stood at 22 runs for three wickets.

Arjun Rajput scored 107 runs from 85 balls, hitting 11 boundaries and five sixes. The other batters did not provide him with sufficient support. Ali Raza, Rizwanullah and Nikab Shafik took three wickets each, while Mohammad Sayyam claimed one wicket.

After two matches, Pakistan lead Group A with four points after two consecutive victories. India have two points following one win and one defeat. Both teams have one group match remaining, with the top two teams advancing to the semi-finals.

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