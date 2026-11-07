In Pakistan, the committee for ensuring transparent auctions of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) decided to limit the volume of purchases for a single company to 20 tonnes per day. At the committee’s first meeting in Islamabad, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik said that LPG availability and fair pricing are government priorities, Dawn reports.

New auction rules

According to the state-run Radio Pakistan, under the new mechanism, local LPG producers will direct 10% of the gas they produce to state marketing companies to supply remote areas. The remaining 90% of locally produced LPG will be sold through transparent auctions in the presence of the media.

According to Malik, the new system is intended to promote fair LPG distribution, supply-chain stability and energy security. Daily gas production will be monitored, and data on it will be submitted to the prime minister. All companies that meet the requirements will have equal opportunities to participate in the auctions.

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Imports and gas shortage

Earlier this week, the government introduced a new LPG policy that provides for increased competition and supplies through purchases by four state-owned enterprises under intergovernmental arrangements and agreements between companies. These enterprises were instructed to resume LPG imports to ease the acute shortage and rising prices.

LPG supplies in the country were disrupted due to the closure of border crossings with Iran, while gas cylinders on the open market were sold for twice the official price. LPG is used for rickshaws, cooking and heating, particularly by households not connected to the gas supply network.

The minister also assured that the government would make every effort to meet LPG demand in winter and ensure household gas supply during cooking hours.

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