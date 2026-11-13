State-owned Pakistan LNG Limited has launched a tender to purchase two liquefied natural gas cargoes for delivery in mid-December and early January. OilPrice reported this, citing Business Recorder, which quoted the tender notice.

Delivery schedule

The tender winners must deliver the cargoes on a DES basis to Port Qasim. One cargo is expected on December 14–16, while the other is due on January 9–11, 2027.

The tender was reissued after Pakistan rejected bids from two suppliers under the previous procedure. They offered prices ranging from $27 to $31 per million British thermal units.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Spot market purchases

According to OilPrice, before the war with Iran, Pakistan had mainly relied on long-term LNG supplies from Qatar. Due to disruptions in those supplies, the country had to buy more expensive gas on the spot market, raising electricity generation costs.

The outlet notes that Qatar declared force majeure on exports in March after Iranian strikes damaged the Ras Laffan export hub. At the same time, some cargoes from Qatar arrived in Pakistan following Iran's assurances of safe passage for vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

OilPrice estimates that Pakistan will have to spend more than $1 billion on LNG to meet winter demand. Due to disruptions in Qatari supplies, the country will also need to purchase another 10 cargoes on the spot market for delivery from November 2026 through February 2027; according to the outlet, their price is twice that of Qatari LNG.

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