In Tbilisi, Georgia, Pakistani fighter Maliha Ali won a bronze medal at the IMMAF Mixed Martial Arts World Championships in the up to 65.8 kg weight category. The Pakistan MMA Federation appealed her split-decision semifinal loss to Polina Baldina, Dawn reports.

Federation’s appeal

According to the publication, before the semifinal bout Ali had a broken toe, a severe eyelid bruise and a partial jaw dislocation. Pakistan MMA Federation President Omar Ahmed said the athlete agreed to compete despite her injuries.

The bout against Baldina ended with three different judges’ scorecards. One judge awarded all three rounds to Ali’s opponent, 30:27, the second scored it 29:28 in favor of the Pakistani fighter, and the third scored it 29:28 for her opponent. The victory was awarded to Baldina.

The federation sent a letter to the head of the IMMAF judging and refereeing commission. It requested a round-by-round scoring breakdown, an explanation for the discrepancies in the judges’ scorecards, and an in-person technical review of both bouts.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Path to bronze

Before the semifinal, Ali defeated two-time European champion Veronika Drozdova by split decision. The Pakistani fighter then defeated Mexican Andrea Gabriela Guzman Salazar by unanimous decision and advanced to the semifinal.

Ahmed said the Pakistani side considers the semifinal result unfair. In its appeal, the federation also noted that Pakistan had already lost a World Championships semifinal bout by split decision last year.

Maliha’s twin sister, Manesha Ali, who earlier this year won gold at the IMMAF World Cup in Angola, lost by split decision to Poland’s Martyna Karuk in the quarterfinal of the up to 70.3 kg category. The appeal over Maliha Ali’s bout is still under consideration.

Read us on