Pakistan plans to secure the entire multi-tranche World Bank loan package worth about $1.7 billion to expand its tax base and align public spending with constitutional norms. At the same time, the World Bank has twice rated the implementation of the already approved $600 million federal tranche as “moderately satisfactory,” The Express Tribune reports.

The financing is provided under the Public Resource for Inclusive Development program. The first $700 million phase was approved last year: the federal government received $600 million, while the Sindh provincial government received another $100 million. The next $200 million tranche is being prepared for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Tariff policy breaches

One of the program’s conditions is compliance with the National Tariff Policy. According to the publication, the government breached this requirement twice: in June, when it raised import taxes, and last month, when the Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee approved an additional duty to protect a tire manufacturer.

The World Bank said that the $600 million federal operation became effective on May 14, 2026. An advance payment of $164.5 million was made on June 29. In its April report, the bank stated that the operation had been approved on December 19, 2025, but had not yet become effective at that time.

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Taxes, subsidies and spending

Under the loan, the federal government also committed to implementing the National Fiscal Pact, which provides for ending central government funding for projects and sectors that fall within provincial jurisdiction. The Express Tribune writes that in June, the government approved 87 billion Pakistani rupees for a project in Sindh, although this contradicts the pact’s provisions.

The program provides for increasing tax revenues, improving the efficiency of budget spending, and developing statistical and fiscal data systems. Planned measures include taxing agricultural income based on new data systems, digitizing land records for property tax purposes, reviewing expenditures, and reforming electricity subsidies for household consumers.

The third and fourth phases of the program are to cover Balochistan and Punjab provinces. The World Bank also plans to support the development of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and the creation of a National Data and Statistics Center to exchange information between federal and provincial institutions.

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