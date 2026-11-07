Pakistan’s federal government unveiled a new automotive policy in Islamabad that provides for special attention to more affordable cars and electric vehicles. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and Haroon Akhtar Khan announced this at a press conference, Dawn reports.

Six policy areas

Haroon Akhtar Khan said that substantial work had been done in preparing the document and that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had devoted a great deal of time to the matter.

According to him, the policy is based on six areas: reducing the cost of vehicles, primarily for the middle and lower-middle classes, developing exports, localizing production, vehicle safety, promoting electric vehicles, and transparency.

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Statement on car prices

Akhtar Khan also said that the government had applied a tariff policy in the new automotive policy aimed at reducing production costs and the cost of importing raw materials.

According to him, this approach should lead to lower car prices. The report does not provide specific mechanisms of the new policy, timelines for its implementation, or parameters of the tariff changes.

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