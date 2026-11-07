Pakistan has said it will consider issuing a visa to Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of India’s Punjab state, if he wishes to visit the country. Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said this during a weekly briefing, NDTV reports.

Invitation to Lahore

On October 23, Mann said that he had received an invitation to the World Punjabi Conference, which is scheduled to take place in Lahore on November 27. He also questioned whether the Indian government would allow him to make the trip.

Khan clarified that the Indian authorities’ decision on permitting Mann to travel to Pakistan is a separate matter. Mann heads the government of Punjab state and represents the Aam Aadmi Party.

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Kartarpur Corridor

Mann has also expressed a wish for all members of the Punjab Legislative Assembly to visit the Kartarpur Sahib shrine in Pakistan after the Kartarpur Corridor resumes operations. It connects the Indian city of Dera Baba Nanak with the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur and allows Indian pilgrims to visit the shrine without a Pakistani visa under the current rules.

According to Khan, Pakistan is ready to facilitate religious pilgrimages after restrictions are lifted. He said that in 2025, the country issued more than 9,000 visas to Indian pilgrims, including Sikhs and Hindus, and in the first half of 2026, it issued another more than 4,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims.

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