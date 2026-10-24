Pakistan’s Ministry of Information has rejected allegations by former US envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad that it was allegedly arming Afghans to fight the Taliban and terrorist groups linked to it. The ministry called the claims unfounded and misleading, The Express Tribune reports.

Ministry statement

In a statement published on social media platform X, the ministry said that Khalilzad was repeating speculative narratives. It also stated that Pakistan’s counterterrorism operations against organizations operating in territories controlled by the Afghan Taliban and, according to Islamabad, threatening Pakistani citizens should not be equated with recruiting Afghans or supporting armed groups in Afghanistan.

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Claims of threats from Afghanistan

Pakistan’s ministry stated that the country is involved in the fight against terrorism and has suffered significant sacrifices for the sake of regional peace and security. It also referred to UN monitoring reports, which, it said, recorded the continued presence and activity in Afghanistan of terrorist organizations, including Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan and Al-Qaeda.

Islamabad added that Khalilzad’s statements, in its view, distract attention from the Afghan Taliban’s responsibility to prevent Afghan territory from being used for terrorist activity against Pakistan by groups that the Pakistani side describes as supported by India.

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