In the United States, a deportation flight carrying Iranian detainees was forced to turn back after Pakistani authorities reportedly refused to accept the individuals. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing ABC News and the Iranian American Legal Defense Fund (IALDF).

Second failed attempt

The detainees were to be taken to Pakistan and then transferred to Iran. According to two ABC News sources familiar with the situation, Pakistani authorities did not agree to accept them. The reason for the refusal is unknown.

This was the second failed attempt to deport the group. On Sunday, a flight scheduled to depart from Mesa, Arizona, was canceled after the detainees had already boarded. According to an IALDF lawyer, they were returned to a detention center after the flight was canceled.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

DHS statement and judge’s position

A spokesperson for the US Department of Homeland Security said that the Tuesday flight carried people who, he claimed, had histories of arrests and convictions in cases involving assault, drug trafficking, child abuse, domestic violence, and unlawful firearm possession. He also said that all of them had final removal orders.

The two failed deportation attempts came after US federal judge Ana Reyes criticized the Donald Trump administration’s plans. During a hearing on October 15, she ordered the government to provide at least five days’ notice before placing a person in transport or on a plane for removal, as well as 24 hours’ notice of a final approved removal plan.

The judge also criticized the possible return of the detainees to Iran amid the ongoing war, noting that the United States had already bombed the country and might continue to do so.

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