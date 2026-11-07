Pakistan wins Asian Team Squash Championship — Dawn

Pakistan's men's national team defeated South Korea 2:0 in the final of the 23rd Asian Team Squash Championship in Islamabad, Pakistan. The competition took place on November 7 at the Mushaf Squash Complex, Dawn reports.

Final matches

Noor Zaman defeated Jeongmin Ryu 11:5, 11:7, 13:11. Mohammad Asim Khan beat Sojin Oh 11:6, 11:5, 11:4. These two victories brought the Pakistani team the Asian championship title.

In the women's final, Hong Kong defeated Malaysia 2:1 to become Asian champion.

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Medalists and closing ceremony

The bronze medals in the men's tournament were won by the teams of Hong Kong and Malaysia. In the women's competition, Iran and Korea took third places.

Squash legends Gogi Alauddin, Qamar Zaman and Jansher Khan, Asian Squash Federation Vice President Adil Jassim Al-Gharib, as well as representatives of the Pakistan Squash Federation attended the closing ceremony.

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