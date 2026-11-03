Pakistan has successfully conducted flight tests of Fa’az, the first air-to-air missile developed in the country. As Dawn reports, the tests were announced by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Declared missile characteristics

According to ISPR, Fa’az is equipped with an advanced terminal guidance system and is capable of engaging aerial targets at long ranges. The press service said the missile is intended to expand the operational capabilities of the Pakistan Air Force and strengthen the country’s defence potential.

The released video shows a test launch of Fa’az from a JF-17 fighter jet. According to ISPR, senior military officers, as well as scientists and engineers involved in developing the system, observed the test.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Congratulations to scientists

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, as well as the heads of the armed forces branches, congratulated the scientists.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also described the Fa’az test as a significant step in the development of the defence industry. In October, Pakistan reported testing two surface-to-surface missiles: the hypersonic ballistic Fatah-2 ER on October 13 and an extended version of the ground-launched cruise missile Fatah-IV ER a week earlier.

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