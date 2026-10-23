Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have completed the ratification procedures for the Makkah Agreement on Joint Defence. Turkey is still carrying out the necessary procedures in accordance with its national legislation, Dawn reports.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey signed the agreement in August. It stipulates that an armed attack on one of the participants will be considered an attack on all. According to Khan, the parties continue to discuss issues related to the agreement, its ratification and practical implementation.

The defensive nature of the agreement

The spokesperson for Pakistan’s foreign policy department described the treaty as defensive in nature and consistent with the UN Charter. According to him, the agreement is intended to strengthen collective defence, deterrence and regional stability and is not directed against any specific state.

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Under Article 2 of the arrangement, the document establishes a framework for collective assistance in the event of external armed aggression against one of the partners. At the same time, the three states will jointly determine the nature and scale of such assistance after assessing the circumstances of a specific situation.

Procedures in Turkey

Turkey submitted the agreement to parliament for ratification this week. Khan also stated that the text of the document contains no hidden provisions and that Pakistan supports the text of the agreement published in the Turkish parliament.

The Makkah Agreement has gained additional significance amid Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. Earlier this month, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry reported that, following an emergency meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee in Riyadh, the three countries agreed to rapidly deploy military forces and assets in the kingdom. The spokesperson stressed that decisions on the possible application of the agreement in response to Houthi attacks must be made by all three partners in accordance with its provisions.

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