Pakistan says it destroyed Taliban positions on border — The Express Tribune

The Pakistani army said it destroyed several Afghan Taliban posts and military positions in areas adjacent to South Waziristan and Parachinar. The Express Tribune reported this, citing security sources.

Response to shelling

According to the state-run Radio Pakistan, Pakistani military personnel used heavy weapons in response to shelling that the Afghan Taliban, according to the Pakistani side, carried out in the Angur Adda area on Thursday. The Pakistani military claims that, as a result of the operation, Taliban representatives left their positions and retreated.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Claims of casualties

Radio Pakistan also reported that several Afghan Taliban representatives were killed during the operation. The article provides no independent confirmation of these data.

The escalation was preceded by an incident on October 27. At that time, according to the Pakistani side, Afghan Taliban forces opened fire on Pakistani border posts and civilian areas in Angur Adda, in Lower South Waziristan.

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