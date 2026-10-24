Pakistan says it killed 10 militants in Gwadar — The Express Tribune

Pakistani security forces said they killed 10 people described as militants during operations in Gwadar, Balochistan province. According to the Pakistani military’s media wing, ISPR, a woman was among those killed.

As The Express Tribune reports, the operations were carried out after attempted attacks near the Gabd border crossing and in the city of Gwadar. According to the ISPR, the attacks took place on Thursday: one civilian was killed and several vehicles were also damaged. The military claims there were no casualties among its personnel and that order was restored.

Military statements

The ISPR called the attackers terrorists and said they acted with India’s support. Military representatives also condemned the involvement of a woman in the attack, saying that she was allegedly forced into it.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the ISPR’s version, the attackers sought to hinder the development and prosperity of Balochistan. The military’s media wing said that the counterterrorism campaign under the Azm-e-Istehkam program would continue.

Asim Munir’s visit to Peshawar

Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces and Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, said during a visit to the corps headquarters in Peshawar that the campaign against groups which the Pakistani military calls India-backed would continue. He was briefed on the security situation, counterterrorism operations, border management measures and the readiness of units in the province.

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari praised security forces for foiling the attacks in Gwadar and expressed condolences over the death of the civilian. He also condemned the use of the dignity of Balochistan women for political purposes.

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