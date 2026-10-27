Pakistan urges India to end rights violations in Kashmir — Dawn

In Pakistan, during the observance of Black Kashmir Day, the country’s leadership reaffirmed its support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and called on India to end human rights violations. In Pakistan, the commemorative date is associated with the arrival of Indian troops in Srinagar on October 27, 1947, Dawn reports.

Prime minister’s statement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the events of 1947 the beginning of a “tragic chapter” in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed concern over the prolonged imprisonment of Kashmiri political figures, activists and human rights defenders.

Sharif stated that Pakistan’s position on Jammu and Kashmir remains “clear, consistent and principled.” According to him, lasting peace and stability in South Asia are impossible without a just and peaceful settlement of the issue in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

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Call to the international community

President Asif Ali Zardari stated that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have endured conflict, restrictions and deprivation of fundamental rights since 1947. He called restrictions on fundamental freedoms, increased militarization, arrests and reports of human rights violations a cause for serious concern.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated that India’s unilateral steps since August 5, 2019, have exacerbated the situation in the disputed territory. He called on the international community to pay sustained attention to the human rights situation, urge India to end violations and allow the region’s people to exercise their right to self-determination. Dar also stated that settling the dispute is impossible through unilateral actions or the use of force.

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