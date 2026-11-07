Pakistan has urged the United Nations not to weaken peacekeeping missions because of financial constraints and spending cuts. Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Syed Haider Shah, said that reduced resources could undermine the organization’s ability to maintain international peace and security, Dawn reports.

The UN General Assembly approved a $5.1 billion budget for peacekeeping operations for 2026–2027. This is approximately 10% less than in the previous year. Last year’s financial crisis had already forced the UN to cut mission expenditures and repatriate a quarter of the uniformed personnel in peacekeeping operations.

Mandates must determine resources

Speaking at the Fourth Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Shah said that political will from the Security Council is needed to use the peacekeeping tool when necessary. He called for reforming operations to improve their effectiveness without losing the capabilities needed to carry out mandates.

According to the diplomat, financial limits should not determine the operational needs of missions. Political objectives and mission tasks should be established first, followed by the required number of personnel, equipment and funding. Pakistan listed political decisions, adequate resourcing of mandates, the safety of peacekeepers and preserving the collective responsibility of UN member states among the reform priorities.

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Protection of peacekeepers

Pakistan also stressed the need to strengthen accountability for crimes against peacekeepers. Together with Denmark, the country participated in advancing UN Security Council Resolution 2823, which was unanimously adopted with the support of 153 co-sponsors. The document is aimed at strengthening accountability for crimes against UN peacekeepers.

Shah called for strengthening investigations and prosecution of those responsible, improving record-keeping of such cases and supporting national capacities to bring attackers to justice. He also noted the role of the Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations, C-34, in shaping UN peacekeeping policy.

According to the publication, more than 170,000 Pakistani military personnel and police officers have served in UN missions over six decades, with 183 of them killed. Pakistan also hosts the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan.

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