Pakistan has launched an online registration system for ships and boats, allowing owners to submit applications without visiting government offices. Maritime Affairs Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry announced the launch of the system, The Express Tribune reports.

Submitting applications online

According to the minister, the modules for registering ships and boats became fully available online after the necessary preparatory measures were completed. He said the new mechanism is intended to reduce paperwork, save applicants time and money, and increase the transparency of procedures.

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The system is also expected to help maintain an up-to-date national database of registered vessels. The Department of Merchant Shipping under Pakistan’s Ministry of Maritime Affairs registers merchant vessels, fishing boats, sailing vessels, and port craft.

Preparing digital payments

The ministry is also working to introduce online payments for applicants. Representatives of the Department of Merchant Shipping and the State Bank of Pakistan are to discuss integrating an electronic payment mechanism into the registration system.

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