The Pakistan Cricket Board has moved the second Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka from Lahore to Rawalpindi due to worsening smog and deteriorating air quality. As Dawn reports, the match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The match will be held in Rawalpindi

The second match of the two-Test series was initially scheduled to be held in Lahore from November 17 to 21. Following the venue change, it will take place in Rawalpindi on the same dates.

Pakistan Cricket Board spokesperson Amir Mir said on social media platform X that the match was moved due to current weather conditions. According to him, the decision was made amid rising smog levels in Lahore and concerns over worsening air quality.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Both Tests will be held at the same stadium

Lahore has been suffering from severe smog for the past 10 days. Dawn reports that the city’s air quality index reached 600, placing Lahore among the world’s most polluted cities.

Both matches of the Test series will be held in Rawalpindi, where the first Test is already underway. On the second day, Pakistan declared their first innings at 434 for nine, with Saud Shakeel top-scoring with 93 runs. Play was stopped due to bad light when Sri Lanka were 114 for three in their second innings.

Sri Lanka’s tour of Pakistan

The Sri Lanka national team has been touring Pakistan since early October. Pakistan previously won the three-match Twenty20 series 2-1, as well as the ODI tri-series involving England. The current Test series is part of the 2025–2027 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

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