In Pakistan, Pakistan Railways plans to resume train services on the Lahore–Faisalabad route on November 15. The connection was suspended after August floods destroyed a railway bridge near Sheikhupura.

Track inspection before launch

As Dawn reports, Pakistan Railways engineering teams have nearly completed the restoration of the bridge and track laying. Civil works at the site have already been completed, while specialists are inspecting the newly laid track and carrying out other work.

Pakistan Railways Director General Hafizullah said that construction of a new embankment and rail laying are almost complete. According to him, trial train operations on the route are to begin within the next few days, while the official resumption of services is scheduled for November 15 with the participation of the federal minister for railways.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Bridge repair after flooding

Work on the Massan-Kalar bridge began in the third week of September, when floodwaters receded. Before repairs started, a consultant prepared a project that provides for the construction of a strong embankment and the arrangement of water passages beneath other bridges to prevent similar destruction in the future.

According to Inamullah Khan, head of the Lahore railway division, the project costs 455 million Pakistani rupees. It includes civil, mechanical and electrical work. Trains operating on this route include the Shalimar Express, Badar Express, Ghauri Express and Karakoram Express, as well as freight trains when cargo is available.

Traffic on the Lahore–Faisalabad section via Shahdara and Sheikhupura was suspended after flooding on the Ravi and Chenab rivers and breaches on the Nullah Deg and Bherr watercourses. Water washed away soil beneath railway bridges, including near Qila Sattar Shah. As a result, Pakistan Railways cancelled services from Lahore to Faisalabad, as well as Lahore–Karachi and Khanewal–Lahore trains running via Faisalabad.

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