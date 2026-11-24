Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali will join the crew of the Shenzhou-24 mission, which is set to travel to the Tiangong orbital station in China. He is expected to become the first foreign astronaut on the Chinese station and take part in the first joint flight of Chinese and foreign astronauts in China's human spaceflight program.

Shenzhou-24 crew

The former pilot of Pakistan's armed forces will fly alongside Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi. The mission is scheduled to launch at 8:18 a.m. on Wednesday from the Jiuquan launch site in Gansu province, South China Morning Post reported, citing Zhang Jingbo, a spokesperson for the China Manned Space Agency.

Ali will work on the station for about a week as a payload specialist. He is then expected to return to Earth aboard Shenzhou-23 together with Zhang Zhiyuan and Lai Ka-yin, the first astronaut from Hong Kong, who are completing a six-month rotation.

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Year-long stay in orbit

The third member of the Shenzhou-23 crew, Zhu Yangzhu, will remain on Tiangong for another six months together with two Chinese astronauts from Shenzhou-24. He could thus complete China's first year-long stay in orbit.

According to the publication, the year-long stay is intended to help test the human body's ability to adapt to long-duration flights in deep space. The data obtained are planned to be used for China's future crewed Moon landings and Mars exploration.

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