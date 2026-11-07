A Pakistani astronaut will join China’s Shenzhou-24 mission to the Chinese space station. He will work as a payload specialist, The Express Tribune reports, citing Chinese broadcaster CCTV and the China Manned Space Agency.

The station’s first foreign visitor

The Pakistani representative will become the first foreign visitor to the Chinese space station. According to CCTV, after a short-term orbital flight, he is expected to return to Earth aboard the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft.

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Beijing has not yet named either the astronaut or the launch date of Shenzhou-24. In September, a representative of Pakistan’s space agency told Reuters that pilots Zeeshan Ali and Khurram Dawood had been training for several months at the China Astronaut Research and Training Center in Beijing.

Pakistan-China cooperation

The mission will take place as part of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and China under China’s Belt and Road Initiative. The report states that this will be the first joint spaceflight in the history of China’s manned space program involving Chinese and foreign astronauts.

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