In the United Kingdom, U.S. company Palantir urged the health minister via WhatsApp to consider extending its artificial intelligence technology to the medical records of general practitioner patients. As The Guardian reports, the company said that combining primary and secondary healthcare data was necessary and that its software was suitable for the task.

Correspondence with the minister

The messages, obtained by the technology rights organisation Foxglove under freedom of information legislation, cover the period from July 2025 to March 2026. According to the publication, they are likely correspondence between Palantir's UK head, Louis Mosley, and former health minister Zubir Ahmed.

In February, the company promoted the possibility of using its Foundry platform to work with GP data. Palantir said this could provide patients with faster access to general practitioners, more effective monitoring of vulnerable patients and the development of preventive medicine. The company also claimed that healthcare institutions would retain local control over their data.

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GP data outside the current contract

GP patient medical records are explicitly excluded from the scope of Palantir's current £330 million contract with NHS England. Under this contract, the company operates the NHS Federated Data Platform. When Rishi Sunak's government announced the deal with Palantir, it said GP data would not become part of the national platform.

A Palantir representative acknowledged in the correspondence the political complexity of using such data and advised explaining the potential move in advance because of likely opposition from doctors and the company's critics. The British Medical Association, which represents doctors, opposed integrating GP data into Palantir's platform, citing risks to patient trust and doctor-patient relationships.

Palantir said it had long supported data sharing between different NHS bodies provided that local control over the data was maintained. The company added that the decision on further implementation of its software should be made by the government. The UK's Department of Health and Social Care declined to comment on the correspondence.

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