The Czech Chamber of Deputies has approved a government proposal to introduce a windfall tax for oil refineries following a sharp increase in oil refining margins. The tax will amount to 50% of the additional margin compared with the 2025 level and will apply in 2026 and 2027.

Who will be affected by the tax

According to Radio Prague International, the measure may affect two oil refineries owned by Orlen Unipetrol. The company warned that the new tax could jeopardize its investments.

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Positions of the sides

Finance Minister Alena Schillerová, a representative of the ANO party, said that the extraordinary profits were driven by geopolitical events rather than improved company performance. The opposition warns that the costs associated with the new levy could ultimately be passed on to consumers.

Expected revenue

The tax is expected to generate CZK 5.5 billion this year. For the initiative to enter into force definitively, it must still be approved by the Czech Senate and the country’s president.

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