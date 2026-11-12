Italy’s lower house of parliament approved a bill in October allowing healthcare workers who were removed from professional registers during the COVID-19 pandemic for serious violations related to anti-vaccination beliefs to apply for reinstatement. This includes, in particular, those who promoted treatments without scientific basis, The Guardian reports.

The initiative is being promoted by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party and is also supported by its coalition partner, the League. At the same time, opinions within Forza Italia are divided over the document. Passing the bill in the lower house required votes from Future National, a far-right political force led by former general Roberto Vannacci. He has opposed mandatory vaccination.

Vote in the Senate

To enter into force, the document must pass a vote in the Senate, scheduled for January. Medical experts, according to the publication, are concerned primarily not about the possible number of reinstated specialists, which will likely be small, but about the risk of a further decline in trust in vaccination.

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A study by the Department of Public Health and Pediatric Sciences at the University of Turin, published in February in Lancet Regional Health Europe, showed that nearly every second adult Italian is hesitant about vaccinations. The sample included 50,000 adult residents of the country. The authors linked this position primarily to disinformation and a lack of trust in state institutions, rather than fears about vaccine safety.

Concerns among medics

According to Italy’s Ministry of Health, 472 measles cases were recorded in the country during the first five months of the year, compared with 322 in the same period last year. More than half of the cases were detected among young adults. Influenza vaccination coverage among people aged 65 and over stands at 49.81% so far this season, falling below 50% for the first time since the winter of 2014–2015.

Roberta Siliquini, head of the School of Hygiene and Preventive Medicine at the University of Turin, warned that reinstating medics who rejected scientific evidence could have a “devastating” impact on perceptions of vaccination. Italian President Sergio Mattarella also condemned the spread of anti-vaccination messages, warning against “irrational beliefs” and “destructive fake news.”

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